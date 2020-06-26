Live Now
Minot Parks hosting 4th of July festival

The city of Minot is inviting the community out for food, music and fun on America’s birthday.

The fifth annual 4th of July festival will be held at Roosevelt Park and will offer a variety of fun for all ages.

There will be a live band and food vendors throughout the park, along with the activities from the Magic City Discovery Center.

One staff member says in light of the pandemic, there will be plenty of space between activities.

“All of our food vendors will be like spaced out throughout the park and then it is a larger park so we won’t have to be crowded in one certain area people can spread out throughout the entire park,” Minot Parks Multimedia Coordinator Madeline Knutson said.

The fun kicks off at noon and goes until 3 p.m. on July 4th.

