Minot Parks: ‘It’s not a scam’

With so many robocalls and phone scams going around, it’s hard to figure out whether to answer a call.

Questions arose on whether a phone survey from the Minot Park Board was legitimate has been circulating on social media, and the park board said it’s real.

In order to better serve the Minot area, a company was hired to do a survey to see what people want to see improved in the park district. We spoke with the director of parks to see exactly what the survey entails.

“They are going to give them a list of programs and activities that are already going on in our system. They are going to ask if they participated in them or not and if they were aware of them. And after that they will ask them if there are any other programs or activities they would like to see and what would those be,” said Director of Parks Ron Merritt.

If you get a call from 701-892-7420, Merritt said it is the company calling to conduct the survey. He said the survey should take about five minutes.