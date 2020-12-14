Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Parks wants to help you get your wishlist to Santa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 may prevent kids from sitting on Santa’s lap for a photo, but Minot Parks is still giving kids a way to send their wish lists to him in time.

Staff has set up Santa’s Mailbox at the Scandinavian Heritage Park for families to drop off their letters.

The Director of Marketing and Development says the pandemic has taken some holiday experiences away, and they wanted to provide joy and a little magic at the end of a tough year.

“I think this year we’re ready to maybe turn that chapter to the next but there’s still a lot of good things still a lot of great things happening in the world,” Elly DesLauriers said.

She encourages kids to drop their letters off by Tuesday, Dec. 15, in order to get a response from Santa himself.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Volleyball

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

A bone-chilling start to the new work week

Operation Stocking Project

NDC DEC 14

Velva Basketball

Plays of the week

City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot

Recognizing teachers

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/13

Handling grief

Wreaths for a cause

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories