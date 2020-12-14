Minot Parks wants to help you get your wishlist to Santa

COVID-19 may prevent kids from sitting on Santa’s lap for a photo, but Minot Parks is still giving kids a way to send their wish lists to him in time.

Staff has set up Santa’s Mailbox at the Scandinavian Heritage Park for families to drop off their letters.

The Director of Marketing and Development says the pandemic has taken some holiday experiences away, and they wanted to provide joy and a little magic at the end of a tough year.

“I think this year we’re ready to maybe turn that chapter to the next but there’s still a lot of good things still a lot of great things happening in the world,” Elly DesLauriers said.

She encourages kids to drop their letters off by Tuesday, Dec. 15, in order to get a response from Santa himself.