Cyrus is a 17-month-old German Shepherd trained to detect narcotics.



“K9s have an extremely sensitive nose and they can pinpoint specific items and you can train them towards that,” said Daniel Batteiger, K9 handler and master officer at Minot Police Department. “Obviously, in the narcotics world, that can be narrowed down, so that’s going to provide us with the opportunity to locate more often than not.”



Cyrus’ odor detection is dual purpose, meaning he can also track down lost items or more if needed.



“We have the ability that if somebody flees on foot, we can follow the trail from that stand point. That’s going to reduce from the standpoint of using a multitude of people, I’m using one specific tool to do it at a much faster rate,” Batteiger explained.



He’s a useful and needed tool for the Minot Police Department, after one of their three K9s retired last year.



However, he comes with an $80,000 price tag that the department is still raising money for.



Chief of Police John Klug says the number of narcotics cases in the city proves the need for this K9.



He said, “With everything going on with narcotics in the community, it’s too critical to leave that out of the picture.”



Still, Cyrus is an expensive employee. He required a vehicle replacement, new equipment, training, and accessories even non-police dogs need, like a kennel.



The fundraising project started in January and while a lot of headway has been made, the department is still in need.



If you’d like to donate, all you have to do is drop off what you can to the Minot Police station.



Any excess donations would go to maintenance for Cyrus and other K9 units.



In the mean time, you may run into Cyrus and his handler, since he’s already out on the job.



“He’s a living, breathing animal, but you have to work with that and there’s a lot of responsibility that falls onto my shoulders for maintaining the safety of everybody else while we have the dog out.”

Batteiger has been a police officer for 9 years. This is his first K-9 unit.