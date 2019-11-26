Minot PD gets new cars, video system

It’s out with the old and in with the new as the city of Minot gets new police cars and a new video system, but what does that mean for you?

Almost a quarter of a million dollars. That’s the price sticker for some new equipment Minot Police will soon put to use. We talked to one officer who said this will not only help them but you as well.

“We have about 20 cars assigned to our patrol division. Three of those are designated for our K9’s. So we try to replace about five cars a year,” said Captain John Klug.

Five new 2020 Ford Explorers have been added to the fleet of vehicles with a price of $33,000 a pop. He said it may seem like they get new equipment frequently, but that’s not the case.

Klug adds, “That’s only a quarter of our fleet for patrol, and then when we take those old cars offline, we push them into admin cars.”

With normal wear and tear, replacing them is important — not only for the department but you as well.

“I think it is important that we keep our fleet up to to date so that we can make it to calls and so we can count on some reliability,” he said.

Another piece of equipment that will help with reliability is a new in-car video system.

“The Axon Fleet System is what was approved by council.”

The $84,000 system will sync with current body cam devices, and the update couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I think it’s close to 10 years old, if not more and we’ve just had parts that have started to break down,” said Klug.

One of the features of the new system will allow the in-car camera to activate after the officer reaches a certain speed.

“There are a number of things we can do that will just make it a little bit easier to capture something,” said Klug.

He said at the end of the day, all the equipment they purchase is to make the streets safer.

He said, “The officers hold themselves accountable, they know that the image has to be good when we get to get court, for anything to be upheld.”

Klug went on to say that this new system will also speed up traffic stops as well. You may spot one of the new cop cars on the streets soon but the new system won’t be put into vehicles until January.