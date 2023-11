MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In case you missed the first Stuff-a-Squad, Minot Police Department is hosting a second day.

According to a Facebook post on their page, you can participate on Saturday, December 2 from 12-2 p.m. at the S. Broadway Starbucks.

The Stuff-a-Squad encourages people to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to area families in need.

Along with area law enforcement and first responders, there will also be free coffee, snacks, and raffle prizes.