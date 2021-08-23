Minot PD investigates gunshots reported Friday evening, no injuries

The Minot Police Department is investigating gunshots that were reported Friday, Aug. 20 in the area of 16th Ave. and S. Main.

Authorities say Minot Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for gunshots in the area of 16th Ave and South Main Street. Officers responded to the area and located multiple shell casings on South Main Street between 14th Ave and 16th Ave.

Initially, police believed one residence had sustained damage, but police say it is now believed to be old damage.

At this time no other damage has been confirmed.

Witnesses on scene saw a silver or white sedan and possibly an orange SUV heading southbound on S. Main and turning eastbound on to 16th Ave SW.

Police are asking residents in the area of this incident to look at their surveillance footage around 9:08 to 9:10 pm for a white sedan and orange SUV.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Minot Police Department with any information at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-85-CRIME (701-852-7463)