MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There is a worker shortage in nearly all industries around our area, including in local law enforcement.

The Minot Police Department is looking to make some hires.

The department is hiring officers and they are also looking for specific positions too.

One interesting opportunity is a digital forensic analyst position because a lot of crime is happening in the digital world.

Minot police say the perfect applicants will have integrity, morals and want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“We have experienced a shortage recently. We do have several positions right now and it seems like in the past couple years, the applications for those positions have been less than in previous years,” said Administrative Captain Jason Sundbakken.

Applications for the digital forensic analyst position are due by July 21 at 4 p.m.

The next Minot Police Department testing date is August 11, applications are due by 4 p.m. on August 3.