Minot PD Shows Appreciation For New K9

The department has been wanting to add a new dog to their K9 unit to help serve the community better.

Seeking help from the community, Trinity Health donated the money in order to purchase the new K9.

Mace, a 2-year-old dog from Hungary, is fully trained for drug and explosive searches as well as tracking both people and objects.

Today, Mace was able to visit the hospital and show his appreciation.

“Today is just giving thanks to Trinity. They ended up donating the money to provide Mace for the Minot Police Department. So, it’s a meeting with all their staff and to give thanks for the amazing donation that they gave to the police department,” said Matthew Pappenfus, Minot Police Officer.