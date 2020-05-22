Minot PD wants to remind you to not leave your animals in the car while you run errands

As the weather starts to warm up here, you may find yourself taking your four-legged friend with you while you run errands. But, the Minot Police Department wants to remind you why that isn’t a good idea.

In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside your can rise 20 degrees. And after an hour, it can be 40 degrees warmer in your car than it is outside.

Cracking the windows a few inches isn’t enough to prevent the pup from going into distress, or heat exhaustion.

“I would just encourage if you’re going to go out and take your animals with you if you’re going to be somewhere for longer than a few minutes, it’d probably be better to leave the animal at home. Or, at least realize that a small crack in the window is not going to be enough air,” said John Klug, Minot Police Chief.

If police respond to an animal in distress call, they try to locate the owner of the vehicle before breaking a window.

If you are given a citation, it’s a Class B Misdemeanor under Minot city ordinance.