Minot pet store holds grand opening

A new Minot pet store is holding its grand opening this weekend, welcoming new customers and wagging tails into its doors.

Pet Supplies Plus opened its doors in mid-December but held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony to get to know the community.

There were free self- dog washes and grooming appointments, along with prize drawings.

The store leader says the business will also be partnering up with area animal rescues to facilitate cat adoptions and other community-based events.

“We’re gonna actually partner up in — mid-February for that so we’re looking forward to actually doing that and then we’re gonna have — what we have a play area over there so we’re gonna do some different sponsors with that as well,” Store Team Leader Helen Gotvaslee said.

The store is open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with online shopping and curbside pickup available.