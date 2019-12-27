Minot pheasant hunter kills mountain lion who charged him

(AP) — A Minot man who was hunting pheasants in the Custer Mine area near Garrison shot and killed a mountain lion that had emerged from tall grass and charged at him.

Gary Gorney said he expected to see a rooster pheasant Thursday after his hunting dog pointed to the area.

Instead, he was greeted by a female lion that weighed more than 100 pounds.

Gorney says he doesn’t remember dropping his dad’s 100-year-old double-barrel shotgun and reaching for his 9 millimeter handgun underneath his jacket. He says his instincts as a military law enforcement officer took over.