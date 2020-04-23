Minot photographer hosts ‘Quarantine Photo Challenge’

From porch portraits to drive-thru sessions — photographers have been finding creative ways to stay busy and work on their craft while at home.

One local photographer created the “Quarantine Photo Challenge.”

Joshua Strong of Minot began the challenge with fellow photographers as a way to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge encourages participants to showcase creative looks at everyday products found around the home, like toilet paper, or cereal.

Photos are then posted to Instagram together and followers vote for their favorites.

Strong says the challenge has been a fun way to create and learn new things during this time.

“I think even just speaking for myself looking at these other photographers do other things other than what I normally saw from them prior to this pandemic. It’s really awesome to see, like just how much they’re growing their, I guess like skillset,” Strong said.

To see submitted photos and vote on your favorite, click HERE.