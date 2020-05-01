Minot photographer offering free photoshoots for MSU graduates

College graduations across the country have either been postponed or canceled. For Minot State University students, it may be fall before an in-person celebration can be held.

To help bring some joy back to college seniors, a Minot photographer is offering free photoshoots for new Minot State grads.

Joshua Strong posted on social media that he will hold graduation-themed sessions over the next two weeks for no cost.

Strong says the shoots are a way to give back to a community that has supported him so much during his career.

“A lot of people, especially at Minot State, have supported me and my photography in the past year/year and a half and, I’ve tried to — I’ve tried to think of different ways to give back to them and I feel like this was just one little small thing that I could do,” Strong said.

To learn how you can schedule your graduation photoshoot click here.