Minot Pizza Ranch taking deliveries to rural communities

As a way to serve customers that are out of regular delivery zones and can’t come to town anymore due to COVID-19, the pizza buffet will now be bringing it to you.

All orders must be in by 3:30 p.m. and deliveries will be sent to a central location at 6 p.m.

The general manager of the Pizza Ranch location in Minot says this is just their way of extending their service to those who enjoy pizza and wings.

“We know a lot of people don’t have vehicles even, some people ride buses everywhere, so this just gives all those people the chance to get our food and maybe even try our food for the first time even,” General Manager of Pizza Ranch in Minot Jeff Dacote said.