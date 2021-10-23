Minot Police arrest man for attempted murder and terrorizing

Minot Police have arrested a 29-year-old Minot man for attempted murder, terrorizing and multiple other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in Northwest Minot. Police identified the suspect, who shot at another vehicle before fleeing the area in a gold Chrysler 300, which was later found to be stolen.

As officers investigated, another report of a man being shot in his vehicle near 20th Ave. and South Broadway was reported. As officers responded, they saw the same suspected Chrysler 300 involved in a crash near 14th Ave.

The suspect fled on foot and threatened another victim by firing his weapon in the air.

At about 5:55 p.m., officers took the man into custody.

Police arrested him for Attempted Murder (A Felony), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (C Felony) two counts of Terrorizing (C Felony), Motor Vehicle Theft (C Felony), Menacing (A Misdemeanor) Aggravated Reckless Driving (A Misdemeanor), DUI (B Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension (B Misdemeanor), Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. (B misdemeanor).

The man is currently at Ward County Jail.

Police report there doesn’t appear to be any relation between any of the victims and the suspect.

The victim who was shot is currently receiving medical treatment at Trinity Hospital. The two passengers of the vehicle that was struck by Davis’s vehicle on 14h Ave. were taken to Trinity Hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.