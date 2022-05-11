Ashlan Garcia

The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old resident who has been missing since the week of April 18.

Authorities are looking for Ashlan Garcia, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Garcia left home the week of April 18 without his cell phone or wallet.

Authorities ask if you have any information that may help police locate Garcia to call Detective Lentz at 701-857-9846. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip through the Minot Police Department’s Submit a Tip web page at www.minotnd.org/219/Police-Department