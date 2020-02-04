Minot Police Chief John Klug officially sworn in

Minot’s new Police Chief John Klug was also officially sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting.

This is after Police Chief Jason Olson retired.

Mayor Shaun Sipma did the honors as Klug’s friends, family and other officers from the department looked on.

“My colleagues, my coworkers, you deserve this,” said Klug. “You deserve everything that we’re about to go through together, trust me.”

Klug recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the department. He has more than 4,100 hours of time served.