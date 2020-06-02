Cody Holte

Minot Police Chief reacts to Sunday’s peaceful protest

Local News

The city of Minot held a peaceful protest for the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died in police custody.

Ahead of Sunday’s gathering, Minot Police Chief John Klug released a statement in which he indicated officers would NOT interfere with the protest. 

We spoke with Chief Klug to see how the protest went and how his department works toward maintaining a trustworthy relationship within the community, in tonight’s top story. 

Chief Klug said the Minot Police Department trusted the community to have a peaceful protest and that trust is well-deserved.

“We were just ready to respond if it did turn into something that had violence, or there was any property being destroyed or anything like that. But, it was a good event and I’m glad it turned out the way it did,” Klug said.

Klug said his department works hard at maintaining a good relationship with the community.

In the past, they’ve done things like “Coffee with a Cop” to have a chance for the public to feel comfortable around police officers. 

“With the COVID-19 response and shutting all those events down, we have to get a little more creative and maybe that is finding an open forum like they have in the park where we can just speak and answer questions that people have,” Klug said.

Another way the department works to build trust is the yearly training officers go through to make sure they don’t get complacent on the job. 

“When they’re getting a little bit too pulled in to an incident, getting a little bit too emotional, another officer has to step in and they have to say, ‘You know what? Step back, I’ll take care of this.’ And that didn’t happen in the incident that sparked this whole thing. We have to be accountable for ourselves, we have to be accountable for each other and we need the community to trust us,” said Klug.

Klug wants the community to know that what happened in Minneapolis didn’t have to happen.

“Our community should know that we won’t stand for anything that is racially motivated in our community. So if our officers act out, based on that, they’re going to be held accountable,” Klug said.

His goal is to make sure the MPD is trustworthy and does its best to serve and protect.

Klug added that the peaceful protest in Minot showed that the people of the city DO appreciate and respect police.

