Minot Police Chief says calls have decreased since social distancing enacted

Since social distancing entered our vocabulary a few weeks ago, the number of calls the Minot Police Department has received has drastically reduced, the police chief said.

The department received an average of 780 calls per week earlier in 2020. For the week of March 16, there were 564 calls.

Police Chief John Klug said the decrease may be a result of people staying home and not engaging in social activities where conflict could arise. 

“But I think on the backside of that, when the businesses start to re-open and the economy starts to pick back up again, I think we’ll those probably go higher than they were originally because people will be excited to get back to life,” said Klug.

Klug said the department is also practicing social distancing by having people meet outside and having fewer people in the office.

