If you want to get a behind-the-scenes, hands-on look at how the Minot Police Department works, here’s your chance.

The 2022 Citizens Police Academy has been set for May, and the information and training sessions are packed.

Course content includes instruction in the areas of patrol operations, the workings of the crime scene response unit, special operations (SWAT, K9, bomb squad), use of force and weapons familiarization.

The academy instructors have a wide range of law enforcement and training experience and enjoy the opportunity to not only show the what and how of police jobs, but why duties are performed the way they are.

Each participant is also invited to schedule a ride-along with the patrol division, to see first-hand the duties and responsibilities of their law enforcement officers in the Magic City.

The minimum age to apply for participation is 18, and applicants must consent to a background check. Some negative history with law enforcement or the judicial system is not automatically disqualifying.

The four-session academy will run May 3rd through May 24th, on Tuesday evenings, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., each meeting.

The application deadline is Friday, April 19th. If you’re interested in receiving an application or have questions, contact Master Police Officer Aaron Moss of the Community Outreach Division at aaron.moss@minotnd.org, or at 701-857-4711.