Minot Police Department awards their 2020 Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year

The Minot Police Department awarded Thereisa Thompson as their 2020 Employee of the Year and Robbie Sumlin as their 2020 Officer of the Year.

According to a press release, employees are nominated by other members of the department, and a selection panel, made up of officers and civilian employees who received the awards in the past, reviews the nominations.

This year, four civilian staff members and eight sworn officers were nominated for the award.

Thereisa Thompson, a Parking Control Officer, is a non-sworn member of their Patrol Division who is specifically assigned to enforce parking ordinances in the City of Minot. She started with the Minot Police Department in November 2011 and has served in the capacity of Parking Control Officer

since that time.

Robbie Sumlin, a detective, is a sworn officer and currently holds the rank of Master Police Officer. He was hired as a police officer in July 2014. Robbie was assigned as a detective in the Investigations Division in September 2016 and remains in the position today. The department says Robbie is an instrumental part of the investigations team and has a wealth of knowledge of gangs and guns and their connection to the City of Minot.

The two were recognized at a ceremony held at Minot City Hall on Wednesday.