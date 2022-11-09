MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Police Department has announced that they’re hosting two events.

According to a news release, the sixth annual Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive will be happening Sunday, November 27 from noon until 4 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter (3900 South Broadway in Minot).

The Minot Police Department and the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police – Souris Valley Reginal Lodge #7 are partnering again to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for less privileged families in the region.

All donations are divided evenly between the Salvation Army and Community Action Partnership.

Both organizations use the toys to stock “free stores” for parents and guardians to choose from and give to their children for the holidays when they might not have otherwise had the resources to do so.

Each year, with the generosity of the public, Minot Police Department has stuffed between four and six patrol cars full of toys, as well as delivered cash donations to both organizations.

According to the same news release, Coffee with a Cop and Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive will also be happening on Saturday, December 10 from noon until 2 p.m. at Starbucks Coffee Company (1340 South Broadway in Minot).

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

This event will be similar to previous Coffee with a Cop events they’ve hosted over the past seven years, however, this will include another Stuff-a-Squad Toy Drive.

Toys collected in this event will also be divided among the Salvation Army and Community Action Partnership.