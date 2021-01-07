Minot Police Department looking to hire new officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minot_police_1545166822254.jpg

The Minot Police Department will soon be down quite a few officers and is looking to fill those positions, quickly.

Ten police officers are expected to leave the force this year — some for retirement, and others for military leave.

Chief John Klug says the department is trying to start the hiring process now, so the departure of the current officers won’t impact the force as much.

However, Klug says they aren’t off to a good start, as little to no interest has been shown in the positions.

“We need, desperately, need some applicants that we can test and we can consider for positions with our department. We know that the four we hire at the beginning of the year won’t be the last. And we just need to keep looking, ” said Chief Klug.

Klug says they have only received two applications so far.

If you or some you know wants more information about the positions, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

Solar Winds Cyber Attack

First Aid Kits

Getting Vaccine

Stimulus Check Scam

Quarantine Play

prescription drug costs bill

Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dave Krabbenhoft

Capacity Changes

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories