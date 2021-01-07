Minot Police Department looking to hire new officers

The Minot Police Department will soon be down quite a few officers and is looking to fill those positions, quickly.

Ten police officers are expected to leave the force this year — some for retirement, and others for military leave.

Chief John Klug says the department is trying to start the hiring process now, so the departure of the current officers won’t impact the force as much.

However, Klug says they aren’t off to a good start, as little to no interest has been shown in the positions.

“We need, desperately, need some applicants that we can test and we can consider for positions with our department. We know that the four we hire at the beginning of the year won’t be the last. And we just need to keep looking, ” said Chief Klug.

Klug says they have only received two applications so far.

