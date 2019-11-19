Minot Police Department needs your help in shooting investigation

Police are now asking for your help after two overnight shootings in Minot.

The Minot Police Department is investigating two separate apartment shootings. The first one happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday at 2200 block 2nd Ave SW. Authorities said multiple shots were fired into this apartment.

The second took place about an hour and a half later, around 3 a.m. at 1100 block 11 Ave NW. Again, it involved multiple gunshots fired into an apartment, but at a different location.

As of earlier, they have no leads and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Anybody that might of been in the area, or seen a vehicle or people in the area, that will be beneficial as well. We want to make sure we know the number of suspects we are looking for and then anybody that might have a name or any information that would lead us to a suspect,” said Captain John Klug.

No one was hurt in either incident. The PD said they are trying to determine whether the shootings are connected.