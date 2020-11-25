Each year, the Minot Police Department participates in No Shave November, and this time around they are raising money for one of their own.

The department chooses a different cause each year, and this year they decided to grow their beards for an officer from a different agency battling cancer.

A portion of what they raise will go toward the officer, and the rest will be donated to local causes.

Minot Police Chief John Klug says the event has become a fun tradition to give back to the community.

“We are all brothers and sisters of the badge and this is a great sign of what that means. Even though many of our officers may not know this person, personally, they still have a connection and they are willing to dig into the pocket. Even during the holiday season,” said Klug.

Officers that participate give $1 a day. Last year, the department raised a little more than $2,000.