Minot Police Department participates in ‘No Shave November’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each year, the Minot Police Department participates in No Shave November, and this time around they are raising money for one of their own.

The department chooses a different cause each year, and this year they decided to grow their beards for an officer from a different agency battling cancer.

A portion of what they raise will go toward the officer, and the rest will be donated to local causes.
Minot Police Chief John Klug says the event has become a fun tradition to give back to the community.

“We are all brothers and sisters of the badge and this is a great sign of what that means. Even though many of our officers may not know this person, personally, they still have a connection and they are willing to dig into the pocket. Even during the holiday season,” said Klug.

Officers that participate give $1 a day. Last year, the department raised a little more than $2,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Ebonie Siemer

Traveling Nurse

New Unit

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Porch Pirates

Slumberland Donation

No Shave

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC NOV 25

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

Williston Schools Merger

More EBT Applications

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss