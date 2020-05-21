Minot Police Department releases photos of hit and run suspect vehicle

Minot Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a vehicle of interest in the fatal hit and run from Wednesday night. The vehicle of interest that Minot PD is looking for is a dark-colored vehicle, possibly burgundy or red.











Detectives are currently reviewing video from numerous businesses in the area. To expedite this process the department is asking for help from business owners in the area to look at their surveillance systems at around 10:27 pm on May 20, 2020.

If you have video that could match the vehicle of interest, please contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.