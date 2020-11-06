Minot Police Department say 9-1-1 dispatch calls are back up and running

A Temporary fix is helping Minot Dispatch receive emergency calls again.

Yesterday, while thousands across the state were reported without power, both 9-1-1 calls and Minot Police administration lines were down.

KX News spoke with the Chief of Police who says the problem has since been solved with a temporary fix and currently, no further issues.

“There’s no delay in service now. Our 9-1-1 lines are back up, so, regardless of how you call us right now we will receive that call and dispatch it to the appropriate agency.” Chief of Police John Klug said.

Klug says there is still no understanding as to what caused the power outage and there is no timeline as to when the 9-1-1 system will be officially fixed.

