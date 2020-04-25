Missing Minot 2-year-old found

UPDATE: 2-year-old Kevin Hochsprung has been located safely and his back home.

Minot Police Department says Kevin was located sleeping inside an unlocked and unoccupied home in the neighborhood.

The Minot Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old who went missing Saturday morning.

2-year-old Kevin Hochsprung was last seen at his home on Valley Street in Minot around 8:30 a.m. April 25.

Kevin is three feet tall and 30 pounds, with medium length blonde and brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green Monsters’ Inc. shirt and a diaper.

Minot Police Department has multiple agencies in the area looking for Kevin.

Call 9-1-1 or (701) 852-0111 if you’ve seen him or have any information.