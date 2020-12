The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police say 29-year-old Alice Queirolo was reported missing by family and co-workers.

She is described as 5’6” and 165 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. They say she left home without her cell phone or vehicle and did not show up for work Monday morning.

Queirolo suffers from a brain tumor and may be in need of medical attention.

Contact the MPD if you have any information at 701-852-0111.