Minot Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy rescheduled and is accepting applications

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Police Department has rescheduled its third annual Citizen’s Academy program for this fall.

Applications are being accepted right now. The class goes from September 1 to 22.

People will learn about things like the use of force, crime scene response unit, special operations and other topics.

Officer Aaron Moss said a class like this is more timely than ever.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we can continue those open sources of dialogue and this particular event has shown to historically be very, very effective at clearing up misconceptions and maybe learning things in both directions,” said Moss.

Moss said you have to be 18 and must consent to a background check. And, if you have a negative history with law enforcement or the judicial system, it does not automatically disqualify you.

Applications can be picked up at the MPD or by sending an email request to Master Police Officer Aaron Moss at aaron.moss@minotnd.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge