Minot Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy rescheduled and is accepting applications

The Minot Police Department has rescheduled its third annual Citizen’s Academy program for this fall.

Applications are being accepted right now. The class goes from September 1 to 22.

People will learn about things like the use of force, crime scene response unit, special operations and other topics.

Officer Aaron Moss said a class like this is more timely than ever.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we can continue those open sources of dialogue and this particular event has shown to historically be very, very effective at clearing up misconceptions and maybe learning things in both directions,” said Moss.

Moss said you have to be 18 and must consent to a background check. And, if you have a negative history with law enforcement or the judicial system, it does not automatically disqualify you.

Applications can be picked up at the MPD or by sending an email request to Master Police Officer Aaron Moss at aaron.moss@minotnd.org.