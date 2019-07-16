Minot Police Department’s Personal safety workshop

The Minot Police department and Minot public library finished up their two-part safety workshop on Monday. The class was about personal safety.

Now, people won’t learn how to physically defend themselves, but they’ll learn how to protect themselves from crime and scams. Crime statistics and identifying dangerous situations will also be taught.

“The importance of just being confident, not fearful. And that way they can go about living their lives and enjoy the different activities they like to do in the community without living in fear but with a renewed sense of confidence,” said Aaron Moss, crime prevention officer Minot PD.