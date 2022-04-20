Two of the Minot Police Department’s top employees received special recognition Wednesday.

Selected by their peers who have been recognized in the past, Master Officer Taylor Jensen was named the 2021 Officer of the Year.



Jensen is in her tenth year at MPD, a K9 handler and command of the Bomb Squad.

“She has accomplished many things, and all of them due to her willingness to take some risks and dedicate her time,” Police Chief John Klug said as he read Jensen’s nomination aloud.

Christine Roberts was honored as the 2021 Employee of the Year.



This year marks her sixteenth year at the department and she’s held more than one role there.



She has been the Administrative Clerk Principal, assigned to Community Outreach since 2010.

“Thank you very much, I truly appreciate it,” Roberts said. “This is like a second family to me, so I enjoy working with each and every one of you.”

Chief Klug joked that these awards came out a bit later in the year than they would’ve liked, but that it’s better late than never.