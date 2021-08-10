Minot police holding annual Coffee With A Cop event

A chance to build relationships between the community and law enforcement is coming up. The annual Coffee With A Cop event will take place in Minot on Wednesday morning.

With fewer COVID restrictions, the department is excited to welcome the event back this year.

Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss said all are invited to talk about anything they’d like, or to just simply stop and say hi.

“Not like a town hall where we are dressing very specific problems. This is just where people can connect with their local law enforcement officers in a very casual and friendly environment,” Moss said. “Doesn’t have to be anything criminal justice-related, it can be about absolutely anything.”

Coffee With A Cop goes from 9 a.m. until noon on Aug. 11 at the Starbucks on South Broadway.