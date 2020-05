One person was killed late Wednesday evening in Minot in an apparent hit and run accident.

The unidentified man was apparently struck at the intersection of 17th Avenue and South Broadway.

The Minot Police Department is looking for a burgundy or dark red pickup truck.

No other details are available at the moment.

They ask if anyone has information on the truck to call the police at 701-852-0111.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.