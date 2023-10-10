MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman, Alyssa Lee Nolte.

Alyssa was last seen walking on Sunday, October 8, at around 8 p.m. She was traveling westbound on 37th Ave SE near Walmart.

Alyssa is 5’7″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink/red sweater, red tennis shoes, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Alyssa’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.