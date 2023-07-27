MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Minot Police officer was injured in a crash in Minot on Thursday around 4:50 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old female officer from Minot was driving east in a Minot Police Department Ford Explorer. The emergency lights and sirens were both activated while responding to an emergency call, and she drove into the intersection of 3rd St SE and Burdick Expressway.

A 63-year-old man from Douglas was driving an F-250 and turned North onto 3rd St SE, hitting the patrol vehicle on the passenger side.

Both vehicles ended up in the northeast corner of the intersection.

The officer received minor injuries, and the 63-year-old was uninjured, both were wearing seatbelts.

The man is being charged with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.