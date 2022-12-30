MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound.

According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday.

Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick Blanchard near Towner. They attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

The incident is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National suicide hotline at 9-8-8.