Minot Police Officer retires after more than 30 years on the force

A Minot Police Officer is turning in his badge after more than 30 years on the force.

Lt. Scot Redding started his career with Minot PD on March 19, 1990.

He spent most of his time working the overnight shift– believe it or not, all by choice.

He says there were some very good, and very bad days– and that wearing the uniform meant he’d have to deal with other people’s problems before his own.

He shares one of his most memorable calls about a teenager who ran away from home.

“Picked her up, took her home, chewed her out all the way home. She was mad at me for quite some time. Her mom called me a couple weeks later and asked me to come over. I thought the child had run away again. Turned out that the child had a change of heart and wanted to apologize. So we stayed kind of close. I got an invitation to graduation. That was pretty cool. That’s one of the highlights,” Redding said.

Officer Darren Dyke was promoted to lieutenant during Wednesday’s ceremony as well.

He shares what it means to take over Redding’s position.

“I don’t think you can fill those shoes, so I’m just going to try to ease in and fill the gap, maybe. I know, those guys on nightshift are a really good group to work with, very talented, very smart and I’m just looking forward to being a part of that team,” Dyke said.

Redding says his retirement plans include working at Spartan Firearms– and buying a lake cabin.

Officer Cole Strandemo was promoted to sergeant during the ceremony.