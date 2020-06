Minot Police respond on Facebook Sunday, May 31st about the rampant rumors on social media of buses loaded with paid protestors heading towards Minot.

Minot Police Chief John Klug told KX News Sunday evening that they did not believe any of the rumors to be accurate. Plans were to monitor overnight for safety.

A crowd gathered peacefully in Oak Park during the afternoon for a Black Lives Matter protest. Police were on hand and did not interfere in the peaceful assembly.