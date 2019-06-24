Minot Police searching for armed robbery suspect

by: Tia Streeter

Minot Police say they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.
Police say a man entered a Shell gas station near MarketPlace Foods on Northwest 16th Street at around 5:20 Sunday night.

The man had a handgun and demanded money from a store employee.
The suspect fled with cash and left in a truck parked on the east side of the business.
The pick-up is described as a half-ton white, possibly a 90’s model work style truck.

The suspect is described as a white male, somewhere between 5-11 and 6-3 inches tall he has black hair.
Surveillance video shows he was wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses at the time of the robbery
No one was hurt during the incident.

You are asked to call Minot Police with information at 701-852-1111.

You can also message in a tip here through the City of Minot Crime Information Form.

