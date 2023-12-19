MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are still looking for a man in Minot who they say shot and killed another man.

The man charged with the murder is 30-year-old Quantdre Mersier.

Police say the shooting happened on November 17 in northwest Minot.

The 29-year-old man was transported to Trinity Hospital for his injuries but later died. Mersier’s charges were then increased to murder.

Minot police say they are still actively looking for him, and have reached out for some help in other areas of the state.

“Our detectives are following up every lead that comes up,” explained Capt. Dale Plessas with the Minot Police Department. “We are working with other agencies to make that determination. We’ve got a wide net cast and we’re hoping to find him as soon as we can.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Minot Police Department or your local law enforcement.