Bond payment is never accepted over the phone. That’s the one thing to remember as a jury duty scam is resurfacing in places like Minot.

The jury duty scam involves scammers telling their victims there’s a warrant out for their arrest for missing a subpoena service.

They then ask for some kind of bond payment to have the warrant removed.

According to Minot police, scammers are even using phone spoofing apps that make it appear the calls are coming directly from the department.

But authorities say your best defense is to simply hang up.

Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss said, “These scams occur with some frequency in our area so if the caller is insisting that something has to be done right now and only can be paid through a prepaid money card no matter what the back story is, it’s a scam. So a sense of urgency and pay now with a prepaid card just hand up.”

Moss said bond payments to clear active warrants are only done in-person when the individual is arrested, turns themselves in or through a court order.