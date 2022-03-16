The Minot Quilt Guild is bringing back its Quilt Festival this weekend.

The 27th annual festival will run March 17-20. Quilt classes will be on the 17th and the judged show on the 18th and 19th.

This year’s national teacher will be Sue Beevers, who’s described as “very versatile” in her quilting and fabric knowledge, according to Festival Chair Chelce Detert.

The festival will also feature Kate Eelkema as the certified judge and Linda Glueckert as the guild featured instructor.

It will be held in the Clarion Hotel at 2200 E Burdick Expressway in Minot during the following times: