Minot Prairie Quilt Guild making masks for elementary students

A group of quilters are putting their sewing skills to good use.

Instead of their usual handmade quilt donations, the Minot Prairie Quilt Guild decided to make masks and to give them to elementary schools in the area.

As of last week, the group has made just under 500 of them.

One member tells KX News they shifted their attention to this craft a couple of weeks ago as masks are still becoming more and more in demand.

“Particularly we make quilts for the community but no ones taking quilts at this time because of COVID, so we thought well, let’s go and do this,” Coordinator Bev Cushing said.

Cushing says anyone is welcome to join or donate supplies towards the mask-making project.