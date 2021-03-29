Minot principal earns National Distinguished Principal Award

A North Dakota principal is being recognized at a national level.

“He is the best principal in the world!” said Corbin Gartner, second-grader.

Gartner is talking about principal Kendo Carlson.

Carlson has been at Washington Elementary in Minot for the last nine years.

He was awarded the National Distinguished Principal Award for the school year by the North Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals.

“It’s kind of surreal. Kind of unreal. It’s a very nice honor to be recognized among so many amazing principals. I mean, there’s some really great people who do amazing things. I’m just really blessed and humbled by it,” Carlson said.

We asked some students and a teacher about what makes him so special.

“He is a great friend. He is a great listener and he works hard,” said Ellory Schmidt, first-grader.



“This year, since COVID’s going on, he helps us get through the year without having to do homeschool,” Gartner said.

“I really appreciate that he wears a lot of hats in our building, whether it’s taking kids out to recess, helping with lunch, helping out with any of our students in the building is just going above and beyond as a principal,” said Ashton Schmidt, first-grade teacher.



“I hope I’m a good teammate to work with, with my fellow colleagues, along with our staff, students and parents. I hope just building those relationships with people to realize that, ‘Hey, this is that second family that you get to work with,'” Carlson said.

To congratulate him, students and staff lined the halls giving him their own awards and cards.

“I guess I was blushing a little bit, but you couldn’t see it behind my mask! But yeah, it’s just fun!” Carlson said.

But Carlson says this award goes beyond Washington Elementary.

“We’ve done some neat things at Washington, but, you know what, there’s so many cool things going on in Minot Public Schools that we’re just a little part of it and just kind of neat that, you know, when I celebrate this, it’s kind of the whole district celebration, not just me,” Carlson added.

Carlson says he’ll get a plaque later this week.