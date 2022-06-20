MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People may see a renovation in the Minot Public Library that will fulfill a need in the community as soon as next summer.

A portion of the Children’s Library in the Minot Public Library is set to be remodeled after more than two decades.

The proposed changes include a soundproof room with glass windows, a place for parents to sit and a climbing tree.

Janet Anderson, the library director, says the goal is to provide families with a safe space to go.

“Families today need a place where they can come to that is quiet, and safe, and also some options that are free,” said Anderson. “We know that the pressure to come in and buy something can sometimes keep people from going to certain locations where they might otherwise enjoy.”

Monday night, the Minot Public Library Board requested the city council approve their architect firm for the remodel.