Minot Public Library Eliminates Fines for Children

We do not believe children should be restricted from using Library services because of situations they can’t always control. Library Board Vice President Kari Kvigne

The mission of the Minot Public Library is to connect, enrich and inspire.

With that in mind, the Library’s Board has decided that starting July 1, 2019, they will be eliminating fines for kids. A Minot Children’s Librarian said that the point of allowing children to be exempt from overdue fines is to remove barriers. Library officials clarified that lost or damaged materials will still need to be paid for and staff will continue to follow current procedures for collecting long-overdue items.

In January the American Library Association passed a resolution encouraging all libraries to explore eliminating monetary fines.