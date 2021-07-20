Minot Public Library ends fines for most overdue items

The Minot Public Library will no longer charge fines on items returned late, with the exception of items from the Tool Library.

The decision by the Minot Public Library Board is intended to remove obstacles that may prevent people from using the Library. Patrons checking out items still bear responsibility for returning those items.

Patrons with overdue items will receive reminders and will be unable to use library services until overdue items are returned.

The Library will begin automatically renewing checked-out items the day before the due date with the exception of tools. Patrons are still responsible for the cost of lost or damaged items, and fines will be charged for overdue tools.

“The existence of overdue fines, and the fine payment interaction itself, is one of the most negative aspects of a patron’s relationship with the library,” says library director Janet Anderson. “We’re hoping to promote more positive experiences at the library.”