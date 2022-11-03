MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One area library is now helping seniors, one tablet at a time. On the first Thursday of every month, the Minot Public Library visits the Parker Senior Center for Tech Education. This monthly event provides technological support and helps the elderly.

As we know, our devices are always changing and getting more complicated. So for our seniors, these tech experts are providing a much-needed service.

“Well, I’m having a problem getting into my e-mails on my iPad. So the library offers this service to the public and so it’s somewhere you can get these issues resolved and so on,” said Gary Nutz a Minot resident.

“It’s just fun to get out and be with people. And help them with problems on their phone. Some people have people they can ask for help with questions, but some people don’t,” said Joshua Pikka, the technology coordinator for the Minot Public Library.

The last ‘Tech Ed’ event of the year will be on December 1. The library also offers one-hour tech tutoring sessions for anyone with a library card.